ASX-listed Sierra Rutile reports reduced production at Sierra Leone operations

ASX-listed Sierra Rutile reports reduced production at Sierra Leone operations
/ pixabay
By Jonny Tickle October 17, 2022

Sierra Rutile, an ASX-listed mining company, has revealed reduced production from its Sierra Leone operations following unusually heavy rainfall.

The company is one of the world’s largest producers of rutile, which contains titanium dioxide, a mineral used in products such as paint, plastics, paper, ink, clothing and even toothpaste.

In a statement published on October 17, Sierra Rutile revealed that the three months culminating in September had been hampered by the elements, which resulted in reduced mining and production.

In that time, 39% more rain fell when compared to the same period in 2021. It was the highest quarterly rainfall recorded at the site.

As a result, production dropped 22% compared to both Q2 2022 and Q3 2021. Profitability was also hit by increased costs, boosting the expected unit cost for the quarter to $1490 per tonne of rutile production.

Heavy rainfall has now been subsidised, and production levels have normalised, the company has assured. As a consequence, unit costs will be significantly lower in Q4.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Presence of Wagner Group in Mali can ‘no longer be ignored,’ UK ambassador tells UN Security Council

Nearly 579mn Africans live in 'acute multidimensional poverty', new study says.

Zimbabwe first African country to approve use of injectable drug cabotegravir to prevent HIV transmission

News

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Uzbeks all looking to make the most out of relocations.

Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing

Ukraine is increasingly fearing a renewed invasion from Belarusian territory, but while Minsk might hold back for a while longer, Russia is intensifying its aerial assaults against Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

For 2023 the wiiw has revised its forecasts down, and overall Emerging Europe growth will average just 0.3%, barely above the 0.2% predicted for the Eurozone.

Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election

Anze Logar, backed by former populist premier Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party, predicted to have a strong lead going into the likely run-off on November 13.

MMK noteholders appoint new trustee

Noteholders of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works’ $500,000,000 4.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 have voted to elect a new trustee and simplify the procedure for the cancellation of the notes.

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way
13 hours ago
Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing
16 hours ago
Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw
1 day ago
Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election
1 day ago
MMK noteholders appoint new trustee
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss