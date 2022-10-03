Armenia reacts with outrage to another video of apparent Azerbaijani war crimes

Armenia reacts with outrage to another video of apparent Azerbaijani war crimes
Azerbaijan denied the Armenian allegations but said it would investigate any evidence of crimes committed in the fighting last month. / bne IntelliNews
By Ani Mejlumyan in Yerevan October 3, 2022

Another video has surfaced of Azerbaijani soldiers apparently executing Armenian POWs during the latest invasion on September 13-14. 

"Another horrific video circulated in social media: Azerbaijani soldiers are arbitrarily executing a group of Armenian POWs on sovereign Armenian territory. The international community should strongly condemn and address this war crime and  take appropriate measures to halt Azerbaijan's aggression." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tweeted, "Armenia will use all available international mechanisms to ensure investigation and accountability. Such acts of violence should be addressed properly, with consequences for the aggressor."

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar tweeted: "Another horrible video has emerged of Armenian prisoners of war apparently being executed. If this video is proven to be authentic then this is a war crime that needs to be investigated and the perpetrators punished."

At least six Armenian POWs appear to being murdered in the video.

Armenia's Ombudsperson Kristine Grigoryan and Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the representative to the ECHR,  suggested this might be the right time for Armenia to ratify the Rome statute and accede to the International Criminal Court because Azerbaijan won't punish the war criminals. 

The Prosecutor Office of Azerbaijan said in a statement: "The Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan fully and comprehensively investigates whether the videos of this category are genuine, as well as the time and place where the images in the videos were taken, the identity of the military personnel depicted in them, as well as all other cases that are important for determining the objective truth. As a result of the investigation, legal measures will be taken." 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan's statement read: "The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated October 2, 2022, claiming war crimes were committed by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, is an example of the hypocrisy of a country that has pursued an aggressive policy for decades, trampled on the fundamental rights of nearly a million people, and committed numerous war crimes against military personnel, as well as civilians. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan takes its international obligations seriously and relevant state institutions investigate claims related to crimes committed during military operations." 

The ministry referred to charges brought up two years ago where Azerbaijan prosecuted several soldiers who committed alleged war crimes during the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war. The  four arrested soldiers – Gardashkhan Abishov, Rashad Aliyev, Arzu Huseynov and Umid Aghayev –  were let go after what Armenians said was a sham trial.

Moreover, this August, possibly the same soldiers, Gardashkhan Abishov and Rashad Aliyev appeared in another statement of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, this time about awards for "protecting the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan". While Rashad Aliyev is a common name in Azerbaijan Gardashkhan Abishov isn't. 

On September 16, other videos were circulating on Instagram where Azeri soldiers apparently mutilated at least two Armenian women, one servicewoman, one a nurse. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

More pain stored up for Emerging Europe in 2023

Azerbaijani offensive leaves Armenia shaken

Russian media airing increasingly Armenia-sceptic narrative

News

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins set to form second government

The ethnic Russian Harmony Party – winner of the 2010, 2014 and 2018 parliamentary elections – has crashed out of parliament because of its ambivalent position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Low Senate election turnout helps Czech ruling coalition fight off populist challenge

Despite registering some success in the first round the previous weekend, populists and anti-establishment parties failed in the run-offs for the upper house.

Nationalist leaders face upset in Bosnian elections

Exit polls indicate veteran nationalist politicians Milorad Dodik and Bakir Izetbegovic could have suffered shock defeats.

Anti-regime protests enter third week in Iran

Media struggles to paint reliable picture of evolving events amid internet blackouts deployed by officials. Generation Z most prominent in unrest.

Bulgaria’s populist Gerb wins snap general election on record-low turnout

Exit polls indicate Bulgaria will get its most fragmented parliament ever and comments from the key parties in the run-up to the vote offer little hope of a stable majority being formed in parliament.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins set to form second government
9 hours ago
Low Senate election turnout helps Czech ruling coalition fight off populist challenge
14 hours ago
Nationalist leaders face upset in Bosnian elections
22 hours ago
Anti-regime protests enter third week in Iran
22 hours ago
Bulgaria’s populist Gerb wins snap general election on record-low turnout
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  2. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  3. Russian oil exports still booming and the EU is still a major buyer
    4 days ago
  4. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    6 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    7 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    13 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    20 days ago
  3. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    6 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    4 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss