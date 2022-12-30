Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff

Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff
/ bne IntelliNews
By Theo Normanton in London December 30, 2022

Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, circulated the following internal farewell message to staff on December 30.

Volozh stepped down as Yandex CEO and left the board of directors in summer 2022 after the EU left the market guessing by designating him in its sixth package of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yandex’s parent company recently announced that it would divest its Russian business, but plans to keep hold of four technology startups which it hopes to grow outside of Russia.

 

[Translation from the Russian original]

The time has come for me to write my farewell post.

People have asked where I am, and what I’ve been doing. As you know, I haven’t really been involved in Yandex’s Russian business for some time, but this year I had to step down from the company completely.

The Board and management have been working on a restructuring plan for the company – in the current environment I think the idea to restructure is sensible and in fact essential.

It’s my hope to be able to advise the four international start-ups, that might in the future develop independently from Yandex.

With everything happening over the past several months, I realise that I never said goodbye. New Year is the right opportunity to fix that. There is a lot that I would like to say to you, but just for today I will be brief.

Yandex was the project of a lifetime for me, and not only for me. We built it together from scratch over the past 30 years, in the face of strong global competition, while always trying to be transparent and fair. Thanks to everyone who helped to build the best technology company in the country.

I love all of you and miss you very much.

May the next year bring peace to everyone.

Arkady

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Chinese car makers expected to rapidly expand in Russia in 2023

Mutual FDI in Eurasia has been dominated by Russia, but war and sanctions make the outlook uncertain

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

News

Serbian President Vucic says he won’t stand for another term

Aleksandar Vucic says he doesn't intend to seek a third term as president and will step down as SNS leader in his annual address to the nation.

Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war

In a surprise move, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine in observance of Orthodox Christmas.

Czech presidential candidate Nerudova loses her mojo as election nears

The former Mendel University rector has been hit by media reports of plagiarism at the university during her tenure.

Eurasian Development Bank council agrees to reduce Russia’s stake - document

Russia will lose its majority stake in the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) after the council of the Kazakhstan-based bank approved a redistribution of member states’ shares, according to a document seen by bne IntelliNews.

McDonald’s ‘set to abandon’ Kazakhstan amid Russia sanctions impact on supplies

Franchisee banned by US parent corporation from purchasing Russian meat supplies. Alternative sourcing would apparently mean running business at a loss.

Serbian President Vucic says he won’t stand for another term
11 hours ago
Putin orders surprise 36-hour Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine war
14 hours ago
Czech presidential candidate Nerudova loses her mojo as election nears
15 hours ago
Eurasian Development Bank council agrees to reduce Russia’s stake - document
18 hours ago
McDonald’s ‘set to abandon’ Kazakhstan amid Russia sanctions impact on supplies
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    3 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    5 days ago
  5. Albania’s first satellites launched into space
    1 day ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    26 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    27 days ago
  3. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    1 month ago
  4. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    27 days ago
  5. The copper shortage is getting real
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss