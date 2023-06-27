Ardshinbank's pivate banking division named best in Armenia for 2023 by Global Banking & Finance Review

By bne IntelliNews June 27, 2023
Ardshinbank's private banking division has recently been recognised as the best in Armenia for 2023 by Global Banking & Finance Review. This  accolade highlights the bank's leading position in the industry, exceptional customer service, and personalised offerings, the bank said. 
 
The evaluation process involved a panel of industry analysts and experts who meticulously assessed various criteria, including market share, investment banking capabilities, innovative solutions, international reputation, and the comprehensive range and quality of services provided to high-net-worth clients.
 
Artur Gulyazyan, Director of Private Banking at Ardshinbank, expressed his gratitude for the international recognition. He emphasised that this achievement further solidifies the bank's strategic direction, reliability, and stability in the industry.
 
Gulyazyan highlighted the bank's commitment to exceptional service, evidenced by the sustained growth of their customer base, and emphasised that this recognition will propel further advancements in their business.
 
Ardshinbank's private banking division offers a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, distinguished by a personalised approach and adherence to international banking best practices. The bank's  tailoring of services caters to individuals who value their time and aspire to attain premium status.
 
Over the years, Ardshinbank has garnered a collection of accolades from prestigious international organisations and publications, including The Banker, Global Finance, Euromoney, Thomson Reuters, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Eurasian Development Bank. The Central Bank of Armenia regulates Ardshinbank's activities.
