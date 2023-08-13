Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

Kosovo’s annual inflation, measured under HICP methodology, eased by 0.4 of a percentage point (pp) from a month earlier to 2.4% in July (chart), the statistics office's data showed on August 11.

HICP inflation edged up 0.4% month on month in July after being flat in June.

At an annual level, higher prices of certain commodities played a significant role in the inflationary pressures experienced in June.

The biggest price increase was recorded in the sectors of furniture and home appliances, of 6.8%, followed by the groups of food/non-alcoholic beverages as well as energy, each increasing by 6.1% y/y.

On the other hand, transport sector prices decreased by 9.4% y/y in July.

Looking back at 2022, Kosovo posted an annual inflation rate of 11.6%.

