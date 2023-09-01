S&P Global Ratings has announced an upgrade to the long-term issuer credit rating of Ameriabank CJSC to 'BB-' with a stable outlook. This upgrade comes in the wake of a similar action taken on the credit rating of Armenia itself. The ratings assigned to Ameriabank are no longer bound by the sovereign's creditworthiness, signifying a recognition of the bank's standalone credit profile, now rated at 'bb-'.

S&P's decision stems from its analysis that Ameriabank is strategically positioned to uphold its prominent stance in the Armenian market. As the largest domestic lending institution, Ameriabank holds a substantial market share, accounting for approximately 19% of loans as of June 30, 2023. The bank's success is attributed to its adept utilisation of digital platforms and its ongoing diversification efforts, particularly within the retail and small to midsize enterprise segments.

The rating agency's outlook remains stable, underpinned by its anticipation that Ameriabank will continue to dominate the Armenian banking sector over the next 12-18 months. The bank is expected to adeptly navigate the challenges associated with robust lending growth while maintaining a secure capital buffer.

Ameriabank's resolute commitment to technological innovation has positioned it as a pivotal financial and technology player within Armenia. Boasting assets exceeding AMD1tn ($2,7bn), the bank has spearheaded a series of groundbreaking solutions and platforms that extend beyond traditional banking offerings. Ameriabank has cultivated a dynamic financial technology landscape that caters to its diverse customer base through these initiatives.

A notable milestone achieved by Ameriabank is the establishment of comprehensive ecosystems catering to both businesses and individuals. These ecosystems provide streamlined access to an array of banking and non-banking services, including platforms like Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, and Business.ameriabank.am.

Ameriabank's overarching mission centres on delivering a secure and reliable financial technology arena characterised by seamless solutions to enhance overall quality of life. This commitment is further underscored by the bank's supervision by the Central Bank of RA, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

The credit rating upgrade and stable outlook bestowed upon Ameriabank by S&P Global Ratings signify a ringing endorsement of the bank's financial resilience, strategic insight, and technological prowess in shaping Armenia's banking landscape.