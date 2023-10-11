Aliyev says Tehran and Baku have agreed on corridor to Nakhchivan via Iran

Aliyev says Tehran and Baku have agreed on corridor to Nakhchivan via Iran
Turkey and Azerbaijan had pushed for a “Zangezur Corridor”, which would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Turkey via Armenian territory and the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan exclave, and would not be under Armenian control. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews October 11, 2023

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on October 10 that an agreement has been reached with Iran to use its territory for the construction of a highway and railway to ensure access to its Nakhchivan exclave.

He made the remarks in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) member states held in Shusha, in the recently reconquered Karabakh region of the country,  Trend reported.

"Azerbaijan is also a reliable transit country, and our transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to all the ECO nations,” Aliyev said.

“Given the increased demand for cargo shipping along the East-West route [Eastern Europe and Turkey to Azerbaijan and Central Asia], we aim to increase the throughput capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from the current 1mn to 5mn tonnes.

“Furthermore, an agreement has been reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran to use this country’s territory to construct a highway and a railway to ensure access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is working on expanding the throughput capacity of the North-South transportation corridor [Russia to Iran and India],” Aliyev said.

The news of the agreement with Iran for use of its territory for transit of goods from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan came as Tehran expressed its opposition to the idea of the so-called Zangezur corridor, which would cross Armenia’s Syunik province and effectively disconnect Iran from its partner in the Caucasus.

Earlier in September—with Armenia about to receive tens of thousands of Nagorno-Karabakh refugees pouring over the border following the Azerbaijani military blitz that retook control of their enclave —Erdogan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev hinted that they would push for Armenia to accept their long desired “Zangezur Corridor”.

This envisaged link would connect mainland Azerbaijan with Turkey via Armenian territory and the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan exclave, and would not be under Armenian control. However, that did not transpire after threats from Tehran that included moving troops close to Azerbaijan’s southern border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with reporters accompanying him, saying that the land bridge project could be realised even without the use of Armenian territory. "If Armenia does not pave the way for [the corridor], where will it pass through? It will pass through Iran," Turkish media reported him as saying. "Iran currently considers this positively. So, it would be possible to pass from Iran to Azerbaijan," he added.

RFE/RL noted that a September 17 article on Haqqin.az, a website associated with Azerbaijan's security services, differentiated between a "Western Zangezur Corridor" passing through Armenia’s Syunik province and an "Eastern Zangezur Corridor" taking a route through Iran.

The piece concluded: "If Yerevan continues to delay the opening of the Western Zangezur Corridor, then Azerbaijan will open the Eastern Zangezur Corridor with Iran, which means that Armenia will remain outside of yet another strategic project and will once again be a loser."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Absent Armenia remains elephant in room as Putin prepares for CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan

COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities

ING: Azerbaijan at inflection point following retaking of Karabakh

News

Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi

Red carpet welcome for Hungarian strongman celebrates Georgian ruling party's rightwards shift.

US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions

US officials have imposed sanctions on companies violating the $60 per barrel price cap on Russia's seaborne crude exports for the first time on October 12.

Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met the head of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon on October 13.

Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis

In the past nine years, Hungary's GDP per capita has increased by 8.5pp, while the Romanian economy has shown a much faster convergence rate, slightly above 22pp.

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree reintroducing obligatory foreign currency revenue sales by some Russian exporters for the duration of six months, according to a government statement, as the Kremlin strives to shore up the ruble's

Georgian and Hungarian PMs toast shared traditional values in Tbilisi
5 hours ago
US imposes first punishments for ignoring Russian oil price cap sanctions
7 hours ago
Iranian foreign minister meets with Israel's enemies in diplomatic flurry
10 hours ago
Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
12 hours ago
Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    9 days ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    20 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss