Albania to raise up to €700mn with new eurobond issue

Albania to raise up to €700mn with new eurobond issue
By Clare Nuttall in Zagreb October 14, 2021

Albania plans to raise between €500mn and €700mn with a new eurobond issue by the end of October, Minister of Finance and the Economy Delina Ibrahimaj announced on October 14. 

The bond will be used to support the state budget including financing for the education system and infrastructure, as well as for next year’s budget, Ibrahimaj told journalists after a government meeting on October 14, as reported by local media.

Among the decisions approved at the meeting were the “proposal for the eurobond to be emitted by the Ministry of Finance and Economy to ensure the necessary borrowing of funds to finance the state budget deficit”, Ibrahimaj wrote on Facebook.

“It’s the fifth time we enter global markets in order to obtain foreign currency funds and this has been a test for our government, that will test our credibility in on international markets. The financed amount has been growing and the interest on [our] bonds has been declining, which shows that over the years, we have been able to create a trustworthy economy in the eyes of international markets,” the minister commented. 

It was revealed back in June that the country is planning to raise fresh funds on international markets. The news broke ahead of the approval of changes to the 2021 budget on July 1. 

Albania’s then finance and economy minister Anila Denaj said at the time that the amendments to the budget were made to provide fiscal incentives to support the economic recovery as well as to fund procurement of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and infrastructure investments. 

More controversially, the government reportedly planned to buy military drones from Turkey and to build a new National Theatre after the old theatre building was demolished last year, despite strong opposition. 

The new issue is planned despite the rise in Albania’s debt burden since the start of the pandemic. Albania became the country in the Western Balkan region with the highest public debt-to-GDP ratio in the third quarter of 2020, overtaking even Montenegro, whose high debt ratio has long been cause for concern, as shown by data compiled by the European Commission in January. 

In Albania, the public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 79.9% of GDP, higher than in Montenegro (78.1%) and Serbia (57.1%), according to the report. Before the crisis, Albania’s public debt stood at just 66.2% in 3Q19. The rate was on a steady downward trajectory between 2016 and 2019. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on October 12 that Albania’s debt is expected to stand at close to 80% of GDP by the end of this year, despite the recovery of the economy from the coronacrisis and the 2019 earthquake. Officials from the fund urged Tirana to recreate room for fiscal policy manoeuvre by lowering the "very high" fiscal deficit and public debt ratios, as well as to invest efficiently in people and the economy. 

“With the recovery firming up, fiscal policy should pivot towards rebuilding the firepower to withstand future shocks and reduce debt while meeting Albania’s development needs — all these will hinge on raising tax revenue,” according to the IMF mission. 

Albania last tapped international markets in June 2020, raising €650mn. The issue, which was strongly oversubscribed, had a coupon rate of 3.65%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Rooting out corruption proves a tough job in North Macedonia

Rising food prices drive accelerated inflation in Albania in September

Protests in Albania as rising food and fuel prices bite

News

Czech president ready to nominate Babis to try to form a new government

PM says he has not yet decided whether to accept the nomination and he is ready to go into opposition.

Hungarian opposition candidates clash at televised debate

Both Dobrev and Marki-Zay agreed to restore the rule of law, draft a new constitution and set up an anti-corruption prosecutor's office and join the European Public Prosecutor's Office.

Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania

Moldova has been paying high spot prices to Gazprom since October 1, when the Russian gas company also cut the gas supplies by one third.

Energy supplier Bohemia Energy to leave Czech market as prices soar

Largest alternative energy supplier hands back its licence after energy price rise makes model uneconomic.

Metalloinvest hires Knauf executives as independent directors to boost corporate governance, ESG

Leading Russian metallurgical company Metalloinvest has hired Alexander Blumhardt and Manfred Grundke from the global construction materials group Knauf, to serve on the board as independent directors to boost the company’s corporate governance.

Czech president ready to nominate Babis to try to form a new government
7 hours ago
Hungarian opposition candidates clash at televised debate
8 hours ago
Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Ukraine or Romania
8 hours ago
Energy supplier Bohemia Energy to leave Czech market as prices soar
8 hours ago
Metalloinvest hires Knauf executives as independent directors to boost corporate governance, ESG
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Western Balkans falling further behind eastern EU members
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    3 days ago
  3. Turkish lira drops through 9
    2 days ago
  4. Reports warn Tajik militant group in Afghanistan may be poised to attack Tajikistan
    5 days ago
  5. Kremlin responds to opposing troops building up on Tajikistan-Afghanistan border
    13 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani war games appear to prompt Iran to move infantry to border
    23 days ago
  2. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    24 days ago
  3. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    1 month ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    14 days ago
  5. Belarusian KGB officer killed in shootout with protester
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss