Albania’s foreign trade revived in 2021

Albania’s foreign trade revived in 2021
By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2022

Albania’s exports and imports both revived strongly in 2021 as its domestic and international economies recovered from the coronacrisis. 

Data from statistics office Instat shows that in 2021 Albania exported goods worth ALL369bn (€3bn), up 35.6% on 2020. The value of imports was ALL801bn, an increase of 32.3%. The trade deficit grew by 29.6% to reach ALL432bn.

In December, Albania exported goods with ALL32bn, up 38.2% year on year, while imports rose 43.1% y/y to ALL88bn. However, exports were down by 14.5% month on month in December, and imports grew by only 9.1% compared with November. 

The biggest contributor to the annual change in exports in December was from minerals, fuels and electricity, which added 12.2 percentage points (pp), followed by textiles and footwear (8.2 pp) and construction materials and metals (7.1 pp). 

The same groups were the chief contributors to the y/y rise in exports; construction materials and metals added 14.1 pp, mineral, fuels, electricity 10.8 pp and textiles and footwear 3.7 pp. 

For overall imports, minerals, fuels, electricity was the main contributor, adding 18.7 pp. There were smaller contributions from construction materials and metals (6.3 pp), chemical and plastic products (4.9 pp) and other sectors. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Migrants meet smugglers in Serbia: Is the Balkan route really closed?

Albania hires Jones International to boost cybersecurity after data leak

Heavy EU spending failed to improve rule of law in Western Balkans

Data

Poland’s CPI surges to 8.6% y/y in December

With inflation expected to climb further to 10% y/y in January-February, at least one more interest rate increase is virtually certain.

Croatia's inflation accelerates to 5.5% y/y in December

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages showed the steepest monthly rise in December.

Romania’s consumer prices resume growth in December

Annual inflation reached 8.2% y/y in December and energy prices contributed more than half.

Slovak inflation up to 5.8% in December

Month-on-month, consumer prices increased by 0.2%.

Inflationary pressures remain strong in Hungary as core data hits 20-year high

Consumer prices increased by 7.4% y/y in December, while core inflation rose to 6.4%.

Poland’s CPI surges to 8.6% y/y in December
1 day ago
Croatia's inflation accelerates to 5.5% y/y in December
1 day ago
Romania’s consumer prices resume growth in December
2 days ago
Slovak inflation up to 5.8% in December
2 days ago
Inflationary pressures remain strong in Hungary as core data hits 20-year high
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan president uses rare interview to threaten Armenia
    5 days ago
  2. ASH: Putin is preparing for war
    6 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    8 days ago
  4. Hungary’s population decline highest since 1876
    7 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    3 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    11 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    12 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    1 month ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    14 days ago
  5. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss