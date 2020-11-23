Albania opens third tender for Vlora airport

The Albanian government has launched a third tender for the construction of Vlora airport, Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku announced on November 23.

The previous two tenders failed. The airport in Vlora will be the third in the country and is expected to have a major impact on economic growth and tourism. Currently, only one airport is operational in Albania, in the capital Tirana, which is operated by a Chinese consortium. However works are also underway for the upgrade of Kukes airport in the country’s north that is expected to be fully operational by 2021.

The deadline for submitting bids for Vlora airport is December 23, Balluku said on her Facebook page

“The international competition for Vlora airport resumes, after a nine-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has given a very severe blow to the airport sector in the world and has paralysed investments in this sector worldwide,” Balluku said in a post.

The winner of the tender is expected to be announced in January.

The construction of Vlora airport was a promise of Prime Minister Edi Rama after the exclusive rights over international flights that Tirana airport enjoyed were removed in April 2016.

According to the plans, Vlora airport will be given for a 35-year concession under the build-operate-transfer model (BOT).