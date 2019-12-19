Albania calls new tender for construction of Vlora airport

The Albanian government has called a tender for the construction and 35-year concession of Vlora airport, local media reported on December 19.

Albania drafted a new project for Vlora airport after negotiations with a Turkish tie-up of Cengiz, Kolin and Kalyon failed in April this year due to disagreements with the government over the project.

The construction works should start in late May 2020, Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku was cited by broadcaster RTSH.

Albania’s Tourism Minister Blendi Klosi emphasised that the airport will boost tourism in the south of the country.

"This year the number of tourists are expected to amount 6.3 mn, a 10% increase from 2018," Klosi said, adding that the new airport is an opportunity to attract more tourists.

Vlora airport is projected to have 200,000 passengers annually. The construction cost is estimated at €98mn.

The airport in Vlora will be the third in the country. Currently only one airport is operational in Albania, in the capital Tirana, that is operated by a Chinese consortium, but works are underway for the upgrade of Kukes airport in the country’s north.

The construction of Vlora airport was a promise of Prime Minister Rama after the exclusive rights over international flights that Tirana airport enjoyed were removed in April 2016.