Acapulco destroyed after first every category 5 Hurricane Otis makes landfall killing 27

Acapulco destroyed after first every category 5 Hurricane Otis makes landfall killing 27
A tropical storm in the eastern Pacific suddenly intensified on the night of October 25 and turned into Mexico's first ever category 5 hurricane that destroyed much of the resort city of Acapulco when it made landfall, killing 27 and damaging nearly every building. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 27, 2023

What was supposed to be a simple tropical storm unexpectedly escalated rapidly into the first ever force 5 hurricane to hit Mexico during the night of October 25 destroying much of Acapulco and killing at least 27 people.

Hurricane Otis hit a devastating blow to the 1 million residents of the luxury seaside resort town of Acapulco in Mexico that has never seen even a category 3 storm hit its shores before.

Acapulco has been left in ruins after Hurricane Otis slammed into the coast with little warning, tearing through ill prepared high-rise apartments and inundated roads. At least 27 people are reported killed in the storm overnight with four more still missing, according to Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez at a news conference on October 26 morning.

It was the first Eastern Pacific hurricane ever recorded to make landfall as a category 5 in Mexico. In a shocking turn of events, what was a tropical storm that was building during the day in the Eastern Pacific unexpectedly and explosively intensified to first a Category 4 hurricane in just 12 hours before increasing again to a category 5 just as it hit the coast close to the legendary Mexican city of Acapulco.

﻿Officials and military aid finally arrived in Acapulco late on October 25 after their journey was hindered by the same damage from the storm, CNN reports.

Images and video on social media show structures torn apart, including several high-rises that had their facades ripped off by the high winds. Storm surge and rain left roads inundated, as residents waded through thigh-high water trying to escape the devastation.

Metrological models failed to predict the hurricane and analysts completely missed the danger of the storm escalating into a major hurricane, taking the population of Acapulco by surprise. Residents had little time to find a safe shelter and protect life and property from the life-threatening storm. One of the causes for the rapid growth in the power of the storm has been blamed on warmer than normal sea temperatures due to this year’s El Niño effect.

“In all of Acapulco there is not a standing [electric] pole,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during a news conference on October 26, CNN reports. More than 1,000 workers have been sent to the city to rebuild the power grid so water service can be restored to the area.

The storm plunged the entire Guerrero state into darkness, cutting off more than 500,000 homes and businesses Mexico’s power utility CFE said. Service has already been restored to 40% of those affected, it added.

About 80% of Acapulco’s hotels were impacted by Otis, according to Guerrero governor Evelyn Salgado as the city is a major tourist attraction.

By the afternoon of the same day, Otis had dissipated over the mountains of southern Mexico, but the storm’s heavy rains are forecast to continue, possibly triggering flash flooding and mudslides.

The Acapulco International Airport has suspended operations as it begins repairs, the office of Mexico’s Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation said in a press release.

A major hurricane of category 3 strength has never made landfall within 50 miles of Acapulco, let alone a Category 5 hurricane.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

bneGREEN

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels

More than 130 companies – including Bayer, eBay, Heineken, IKEA, Nestle, Mahindra Group and Volvo – are calling for a timeline for the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels.

Kyrgyz president’s appeal for foreign creditors to agree “debt-for-nature” swaps gets nowhere

Sadyr Japarov lamented cold shoulder at the UN.

Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica

Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite shows that the ozone hole is one of the largest on record, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and measured 26mn square kilometres on September 16, 2023 – roughly three times the size of Brazil.

Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global

The EU has launched the first system anywhere to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported goods including iron and steel, cement, aluminium, electricity and hydrogen. These are all carbon-intensive goods.

Baking land, bath tub warm seas, melting ice caps - in charts

The seas are the temperature of bath water and the land is baking. This year the rise the global temperature in June already passed the 1.5C limit compared to the 1850-1900 base set in the Paris Accords as the upper limit for global warming.

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels
3 days ago
Kyrgyz president’s appeal for foreign creditors to agree “debt-for-nature” swaps gets nowhere
15 days ago
Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica
19 days ago
Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global
24 days ago
Baking land, bath tub warm seas, melting ice caps - in charts
26 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  3. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    6 days ago
  5. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    4 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    5 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    16 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    6 days ago
  5. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss