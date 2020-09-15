A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power

A third of Russians consider Russia to be a great power
One in three Russians consider the country to be a great power, but that is down from over half only two years ago
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

About a third of Russians (37%) consider Russia is a great power, and another 29% think that the country will become one again in the next 15-20 years, according to the state-owned pollster, the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM).

The number of Russians who consider Russia a great power has decreased by 12% since 2018, when 49% of respondents believed Russia was a great power. In comparison with the figures for 2017, the number of these responses decreased by 20% from 57% to 37%.

According to the current poll, 26% of Russians are convinced that Russia will not be able to become a great power in the near future. Almost every third respondent (31%) believes that Russia should return to the status of a "superpower" like the USSR. Men and Russians over the age of 35 are mostly likely to think Russia should become a great power again.

At the same time, approximately half of the respondents aged 18 to 34 are confident that Russia should strive to become one of the 10-15 economically developed and politically influential countries. Another 10% of Russians believe that the country should not strive for any global goals.

The most important goals for Russia include well-being and a high standard of living (12%), the development of social policy and the improvement of people's lives (11%), the maintenance of peaceful relations with other countries (10%), the development of the economy and the maintenance of business (9%), co-operation with other countries (7%), achieving global authority and influence (6%).

At the same time, another 6% believe that first of all, Russia needs to attain the status of a world power.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey takes assertive role in Caucasus conflict

Russia industrial production fall slows to -7.2% in August y/y

Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home

News

Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters

Human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch has released a report detailing the brutal police beatings and torture by Belarusian security forces during the crackdown on demonstrations after the blatantly falsified presidential elections.

Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative

Move follows unscheduled cutting of Turkey’s sovereign rating to all-time low in junk five days ago.

Demonstrators protest as Chinese top diplomat visits Ulaanbaatar amid row over claimed native language suppression in Inner Mongolia

Many Mongolians outraged, claiming Beijing is muzzling Mongolia into submission. But nation's economy hugely dependent on China, which accounts for more than half of its foreign trade. Ministers unlikely to see provoking giant neighbour as an option.

EU’s relationship with Turkey has reached “watershed moment” says foreign policy chief Borrell

Remarks to European Parliament come as bloc moves towards possible imposition of sanctions on Ankara over east Mediterranean drilling rights dispute.

Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home

Russia’s anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny is out of his coma, off the ventilator and said on September 14 that he wants to go home to Russia in his first post on social media since being poisoned.

Human Rights Watch documents police beatings, torture of protesters
22 hours ago
Moody's downgrades 13 Turkish banks, outlooks kept at negative
16 hours ago
Demonstrators protest as Chinese top diplomat visits Ulaanbaatar amid row over claimed native language suppression in Inner Mongolia
1 day ago
EU’s relationship with Turkey has reached “watershed moment” says foreign policy chief Borrell
1 day ago
Navalny out of coma and off ventilator, says he wants to go home
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    2 days ago
  2. EU under pressure to intervene as Bulgarian protests enter third month
    6 days ago
  3. Macron draws wrath of Erdogan after ‘attempt at driving wedge’ between Turkey’s people and leader
    3 days ago
  4. Moody’s hits Turkey with downgrade to all-time lowest rating in unscheduled move
    4 days ago
  5. Weekend spike in COVID-19 cases in Czechia and Hungary
    3 days ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    13 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    26 days ago
  3. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    16 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    1 month ago
  5. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss