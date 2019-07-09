KYIV BLOG: Zelenskiy's honeymoon with foreign investors is over as NBU ex-governor Gontareva's dacha burns
The arson attack is the latest in a string of attacks on the former central banker, her family and the bank she nationalised, PrivatBank.Read Story
Tehran Blog: Who bombed Saudi Aramco’s sites?
The missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco facility in the east of the country on September 15 has become ensnared in a whodunit of confusion and speculation as accusations fly over who was really behind the rocket attack.Read Story
NEWSBASE: The attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure are the oil industry's 9/11
The attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure could turn out to be the oil industry’s 9/11. Reacting to the news, JP Morgan said: “Clearly oil assets have been massively mispriced. The assumption that production facilities are secure is wrong."Read Story
CHALLENGING ERDOGAN: Another former ally walks out on Turkey’s strongman
Ex-PM Ahmet Davutoglu has followed former economic czar Ali Babacan in quitting the ruling AKP. Once known as the president’s right-hand man, he declared: “It has become a historic responsibility for us to build a new political movement.”Read Story
CONFERENCE CALL: YES in Ukraine fails to answer the key question
Investors and political celebrities made their way to Kyiv this week for the annual Yalta Economic Summit (YES) hosted by top Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk, but questions remain unanswered.Read Story
TURKEY INSIGHT: Rate-setters go for another dizzying descent
Cut of 325 bp taken as tolerable by the markets with pace of easing seen as likely to slow. Rallying lira confounds analysts. If a wheel is set to come off ‘Erdoganomics’, the signs have not been detected yet.Read Story
When Chinese deals turn sour
Tighter regulation and growing geopolitical tensions have caused a downturn in global Chinese outward FDI in the past two years. The Central and Eastern Europe region is no exception.Read Story
Russia's net public debt falls to zero
Russian President Vladimir Putin has a bee in his bonnet about debt. He paid off Russia's debts early and encouraged the government to build up its reserves. Now the state can cover all of its debts with cash.Read Story
The Mitteleuropean view: Putin’s Belarusian ace stays in the hole?
Negotiations between Belarus and Russia on deeper economic integration are nearing completion, and the potential for surprises – such as a political or currency union – is expected to diminish.Read Story