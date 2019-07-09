Latest Updates

News

Azerbaijan launches massive military drill

Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched massive operational and tactical exercises involving up to 10,000 personnel on September 16, in show of strength related to its long running dispute with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region

Study shows Slovaks trust carmakers and banks more than politicians and government

Slovaks see carmakers as more trustworthy than politicians, according to a new survey conducted by IMAS International for Erste Group, the Slovak News Agency (SNA) reported on September 16.

Zelenskiy looking for a breakthrough to end the Donbas conflict with Russia

Zelenskiy hopes to secure the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Donbas in the east of the country, where more than 13,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in the conflict in the last five years.

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry may pay compensation to Kolomoisky for Ukraine International Airlines' sanctions loses

Ministry says it is willing to pay a reported $216mn of compensation to Ukraine International Airlines that belongs to oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky for loses incurred because of a Russian overflight ban.

Iran’s Zarif accuses US counterpart Pompeo of “max deceit” over claims Tehran was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Fraught situation as world waits on US to settle on a response.

Tech

Russian digital major Yandex launches an investment portal with VTB Bank

Yandex has announced that it is getting into bed with the state’s second biggest bank VTB bank to create a fintech service to sell equities and funds to retail investors.

Romanian private equity fund Morphosis buys stake in IT startup DocProcess

Investment will allow family owned DocProcess to expand in Romania and in the wider European market.

Czech energy giant CEZ buys a stake in German solar start-up Zolar

CEZ executive calls Zolar the "pioneer of an innovative, decentralised model for purchasing rooftop solar systems".

Sberbank and Trafigura of Singapore make pilot blockchain transaction securing West Siberian oil sales

Pilot blockchain transaction during Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum is an early foray into a technology that is popular with Russians.

“Airbnb for boats” GetMyBoat reports surge in Southeast European business

GetMyBoat, which describes itself as the world’s largest “Airbnb (or Uber) for boats” has seen a dramatic surge in business in Central, Eastern and especially Southeast Europe this summer.

Opinion

Stagnation in Russia: how many opportunities are there for international (investment) banks in the rest of the CIS region?

Russia is not a growing market for international banking and capital market business at present. That's why people like to look for business and deal opportunities in smaller regional markets in the CIS region.

Who’s behind the proposed Turkish buyer of British Steel?

GPW Political Risk on how the move by a military pension fund unit to acquire the unloved, neglected UK company may have been motivated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s personal agenda—and he may require a political quid pro quo.

Russian sanctions fifth anniversary, but no reason to celebrate

This summer mark the fifth anniversary of Western sanctions against Russia. But taking a quick look at Russian economic and financial sector indicators and you'd wonder if the sanctions are still in place.

COMMENT: Romania's inflation above 4% again

At 4.1% y/y, Romania's July inflation will probably be the highest print for the year, ING analysts write.

ING: Czech Republic: Surprising fall in industry

Industrial output fell by 6.4% y/y in June after over 3% growth in previous months. Though subject to calendar effects and other one-off factors, the weaker result also underlines that Czech industry is not immune to the German industrial slowdown.

Data

Romania’s construction sector soars by 41% y/y in July

Civil engineering works returned to normal levels after two disappointing years, while work on residential projects doubled from the levels seen in the years after the recession.

Moldova’s GDP grows by 5.8% y/y in Q2

Expansion was driven by the construction sector that contributed 3.3pp to overall growth in the second quarter.

Slovakia ́s industry in July rebounds to 2.8% following a drop in June

Slovakia ́s industrial production accelerated by 2.8% year-on-year in July, recovering from June ́s drop by 1.9%, the Slovak Statistics Office reported on September 10.

Romania’s 12-month CA deficit hits 4.9% of GDP at end-July

The current account deficit is one of the main threats to Romania’s macroeconomic sustainability with the other being the budget deficit.

Slovakia ́s inflation slowed m/m in August

Slovakia ́s inflation slowed in August, reaching 2.8% year-on-year, after a 2.9% growth in July, with core inflation amounting to 2.4% and net inflation to 1.6%, based on data reported by the Slovak Statistics Office on September 13.

Features

Uzbekistan resurrects its heroes in a search for its identity

Academics say nation's young post-Soviet generations need to discover the past to find out who they really are as they build a modern country. Memories of figures such as Tamerlane and the Uzbek who gave the world the zero are being revived.

Turkmenistan is suffering an economic crisis of its own making

Turkmenistan is tremendously rich in natural resources, with around 10% of the world’s total gas reserves. Yet thanks to the bizarre behaviour of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the economy is on the verge of a crisis

Where is Russia’s stock market headed this year?

Russia’s stock market rallied in the second quarter of this year, up some 30% since January, and broke through the 1,400 level briefly in June for the first time since the annexation of the Crimea in 2014. What happens next?

Ozon battling it out for e-commerce supremacy

Russia’s old economy is stagnating, but the new one of e-commerce is growing in double digits and is still accelerating. All the conditions for e-commerce to take off are now in place, CEO of Ozon Alexander Shulgin tells bne IntelliNews.

Uzbekistan banking on international investors

As country opens up, tastiest of the low-hanging fruit is seen in the banking sector.

Blogs

ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan goes for economic machismo and warns of “mischief makers” as rumours of a challenger are firmed up

Strongman may have to contend with new party formed by ex-economy czar Ali Babacan.

ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkish assets rally ahead of near bolted-on rate cut. Is Erdoganomics no joke after all?

Critics continue to pick apart the data underlying official GDP and inflation, but perhaps it’s time instead for them to prostrate themselves before a strongman’s brilliance they cannot understand.

Poland remembers World War Two: reconciliation and resentment

The war, which left Poland in ruins and with 6mn dead, continues to influence politics in the Twitter era — reinforcing reconciliation but also fuelling resentment.

BRICKS & MORTAR: Corporates turn to flexi workspaces in battle for talent

Flexible workplaces and co-working spaces, originally the domain of creatives and solo entrepreneurs, are increasingly attractive to larger companies in their quest to attract and retain talent.

TASHKENT BLOG: Wandering along the Silk Road

Uzbekistan has made huge strides under its new reform-minded leader. He’s pulling out all the stops. A “rabbit loans” scheme literally enabling poor people to buy bunnies for food and fur may have fizzled but for investors there's a hot scene.

